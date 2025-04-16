New Delhi [India] April 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Sandeep Sharma on Wednesday created an unflattering record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and became the fourth bowler to bowl an 11-ball over.

This happened in the 20th over of Delhi Capitals' innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. Sandeep Sharma bowled four wide balls and a no ball in the over.

Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande and Shardul Thakur are the other bowlers to bowl 11 balls in an over.

A strong middle-order performance led by skipper Axar Patel and South African Tristan Stubbs propelled the Delhi Capitals (DC) to a solid 188/5 in 20 overs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

After being asked to bat first, the Capitals made a flying start with opener Abhishek Porel taking charge early. He was particularly harsh on Tushar Deshpande, smashing 23 runs in the second over.

However, Delhi's momentum took a hit when Jake Fraser-McGurk fell for 9 to Jofra Archer, and Karun Nair followed soon after without troubling the scorers.

Porel, undeterred, stitched together a valuable 63-run partnership with KL Rahul, who made a composed 38 before falling to Archer--his second scalp of the innings.

Porel narrowly missed a half-century, dismissed for 49 off 37 deliveries, including five boundaries and a six, by Wanindu Hasaranga.

The Capitals then found impetus through their captain. Axar Patel smashed 34 off just 14 balls, peppering the boundary with four fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana.

Alongside Stubbs, Axar stitched a 41-run stand that kept the scoreboard ticking. Stubbs anchored the final flourish, finishing unbeaten on 34 off 18 balls, which included two boundaries and two sixes.

He targeted Sandeep Sharma in the final over, collecting 12 runs himself as the pacer leaked 19 in total, helping DC close on a high.

Stubbs also shared an unbeaten 42-run partnership with Ashutosh Sharma (15*) in the death overs, ensuring Delhi finished with a competitive total. For the Royals, Archer stood out with figures of 2/32, while Hasaranga and Theekshana chipped in with a wicket apiece. (ANI)

