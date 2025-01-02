New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) On a day when he shot the national record in 10m air pistol, shooter Saurabh Chaudhary said his only aim was to secure a place in the national squad in order to return to the mainstream and compete in major international competitions.

Saurabh, once touted as an Olympic medal prospect, faded into oblivion following his disappointment in Tokyo Olympics. But after battling a shoulder injury and a dip in form, he shot a national record score of 591 in the qualification round of the National Championship currently underway at the Karni Singh Ranges here on Thursday.

In the process, Saurabh, who had paired with Manu Bhaker in the 10m mixed team event at Tokyo, eclipsed his own record of 589 set at Osjek, Croatia in 2021.

"Though the 10m air pistol final will be played on January 5, I am quite hopeful that I will make a comeback in the national squad after more than two years," said Saurabh.

The world record in men's air pistol stands at 594, shot by Jin Jongoh of Korea, in the Changwon World Cup in 2009.

Saurabh revealed he battled a shoulder injury in the period after Tokyo Olympics. "I had a shoulder injury but I overcame it by changing my posture," said Chaudhary.

Asked if the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games was on his mind, Saurabh, who hails from Kalina village in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, said, he has not set any goals.

"I have not set any goals. My focus is only on practice. It has been that way all my shooting career," said the reticent Saurabh.

"No, I have not set any goals for myself. Los Angeles is not on my mind. My focus is only on my practice and I am training with my personal coach since 2018, Samaresh Jung," said Saurabh, who trains at the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) at the Karni Singh Ranges or at his home in Kalina.

"I don't miss my training. Either I am at the NCOE or at my home range in my village," said Saurabh, adding that he was feeling good about eclipsing his own national record.

Manu bagged the mixed team bronze in Paris with Sarabjot Singh in the same event where she had competed along with Saurabh in 2021 Tokyo. Saurabh said he does not feel that he missed out. "No I have no feeling (that I missed a medal) with Manu," he said.

Three years in a sportsperson's life is a long time but Saurabh said he doesn't really know he has been away for a long time.

"I have been practising all along and I am now aiming to get back into the national squad, that's all I'll be aiming for and the qualification score I shot today will help me get my place back," he said.

