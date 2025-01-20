Donald Trump Sworn In As 47th President of US (Photo Credits: X/@TeamTrump)

Washington, January 20: Donald J Trump was on Monday sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, marking his remarkable return to power for a second term four years after he left the American capital as a pariah.

The 78-year-old Republican leader storms back to the White House with a strongman persona and a vision of an all-powerful presidency with a promise to aggressively reset US policies in a range of domains including immigration, tariffs and energy. Donald Trump Takes the Oath of Office, Becomes 47th President of the United States (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Sworn In As 47th President of US

"SO HELP ME GOD" — THE 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/FtUR1CKXvo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 20, 2025

Earlier, J D Vance took oath as the Vice President.

