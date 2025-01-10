Islamabad [Pakistan], January 10 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is facing a deepening financial crisis as employees at the central secretariat in Islamabad have not been paid their salaries for the past three months, ARY News reported on Thursday.

More than 25 employees of the PTI central secretariat staged a protest over the delayed payments, voicing their concerns to the PTI leadership. The issue was raised with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and PTI Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram, as reported by ARY News. To address the situation, PTI has initiated a fundraising campaign, urging party parliamentarians and ticket holders to contribute funds to cover the salaries of the employees.

According to ARY News attributing sources, the monthly salary budget for the PTI central secretariat is approximately PKR 4.5 million, but the party's funds have been depleted due to significant legal expenses incurred by the lawyers representing PTI in various court cases.

In addition to the salary issue, PTI has launched another fundraising effort to support its operations, ARY News reported.

A letter sent to party members acknowledged the party's severe financial difficulties and requested they contribute PKR 240,000 annually to the party fund. The payment can be made in two instalments of PKR 120,000 each, with the first due by January 2025, ARY News reported.

This financial appeal comes at a time when PTI founder Imran Khan has urged overseas Pakistanis to stop sending remittances to Pakistan as part of a civil disobedience movement to pressure the government. Despite calling for economic resistance, PTI is struggling with its own financial challenges, prompting a call for funds from its members to sustain party operations. (ANI)

