Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Jan 19 (AP) A Red Cross convoy is on its way to pick up the first Israeli hostages in Gaza.

It is not clear how long the process will take before the hostages will be handed over. Three women are set to be the first released in the ceasefire that began earlier Sunday.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani Congratulate US President-Elect in Washington DC Ahead of Inauguration (Watch Video).

Israeli media are reporting that the army has asked the mothers of the three hostages to come to a meeting point at a base next to the Gaza border. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)