The long awaited Barbie finally released in theatres last week, and it has already turned into a global phenomenon that is being loved by many. Telling the story of Barbie as she travels to the real world to find a purpose, the Greta Gerwig directed film is being praised for how it tells a timely story with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's performances being a standout. Barbie 3D Ad in Dubai: Margot Robbie's Gigantic 'Barbie' Stuns Onlookers As She Steps Out of Pink Box (Watch Video).

One of the most meta, hilarious and emotional films of the year, Barbie was a blast. It features hilarious jokes about Barbie's history while also having a satirical layer over it that deconstructs corporate synergy and the theme of patriarchy. Filled with some great dialogues, we will be taking a look at nine quotes from the film that are the most memorable. Barbie Box Office Collection Day 3: Margot Robbie- Ryan Gosling’s Movie Earns $155.0 Million in USA.

This Barbie is Having an Existential Crisis!

A Quote from Barbie (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

A Beach-Off!

A Quote from Barbie (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Ideas Live Forever...

A Quote from Barbie (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Patriarchy Indeed Isn't About Horses...

A Quote from Barbie (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

An Important Note...

A Quote from Barbie (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Mic Drop...

A Quote from Barbie (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

America Ferrera Nailed the Monologue!

A Quote from Barbie (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

This Ken is Kenough...

A Quote from Barbie (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

A Great Ending!

A Quote from Barbie (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2023 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).