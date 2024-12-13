Today marks the birthday of one of the most iconic pop stars — Taylor Swift, born on December 13, 1989. With her impressive career spanning over a decade, Taylor has captured hearts with her songs and proved to be a powerful figure in the music industry. She is one of those singers who have always been in the headlines. A smart, caring, and well-established career woman, Taylor has never shied away from speaking about her hard work and has always remained in the good books of her fans. From country roots to global pop stardom, she has become a symbol of strength, independence, and creativity. When the time came, she proved that not only country music but any genre could be aced by her. As we celebrate her birthday, let’s look at five of her songs that will fuel your confidence and make you badass. Selena Gomez Engaged to Benny Blanco! Taylor Swift Ready to Be ‘Flower Girl’ for Her Bestie.

‘You Belong With Me’

This track from her 2008 album Fearless is a perfect anthem of confidence. It tells the story of a girl who knows she’s the right one for the boy, showing a sense of self-assurance and daring to go after what she wants.

‘Bad Blood’

From 1989, Bad Blood is an unapologetic declaration of resilience in the face of betrayal. No doubt, Taylor showed that no one dares to mess with her.

‘Look What You Made Me Do’

This 2017 hit is one of Taylor's most sorted songs. With a bold and vengeful tone, it shows the singer reclaiming her power after facing public drama and criticism.

‘The Man’

In this empowering track from Lover, Taylor explores how she would be treated differently if she were a man, highlighting the inequalities women often face.

‘Shake It Off’

An undeniable anthem of self-confidence, Shake It Off encourages listeners to brush off negativity and keep moving forward.

These songs showcase Taylor Swift’s transformation into a true badass, someone who stands strong, fights for what she believes in, and inspires millions along the way. Happy Birthday, Taylor.

