Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan has released another blockbuster song's piano cover version, after recently demonstrating his musical talent by playing Dosti on the piano. Renu Desai, the proud mother of Akira Nandan, shared a video of Akira performing Hrudayama from Adivi Sesh's hit movie Major on the piano, via her Instagram page. Major Song Hrudayama: Adivi Sesh And Saiee Manjrekar’s Track Is A Soulful Love Ballad Crooned By Sid Sriram (Watch Lyrical Video).

Adivi Sesh, who portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major, also shared the viral video and complimented Akira for his outstanding performance. "Thank you dear #Akira for sending me this. Heart is full. Love you.. @SricharanPakala Check out Akira's beautiful cover rendition of #Hrudayama/#Saathiya", Adivi Sesh's tweeted. Major Song Hrudayama: Adivi Sesh Appreciates the New Cover Track by Hanu From the Upcoming Biopic, Says ‘A Proper Music Video’ – WATCH.

Here's The Video:

Netizens have praised the young boy's talent, and the video has gone viral on social media. Akira has been one of the most discussed star kids in recent times.