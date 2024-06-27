Kalki 2898 AD is written and directed by Nag Ashwin, and the movie was released in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2024, in multiple languages. The movie is about the birth of Kalki, the tenth avatar of Vishnu, who descends to Earth to protect the world from evil forces and the malevolent forces that want to prevent his birth. Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Movie Review: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sci-Fi Film Is Far From Perfect but Impresses With Nag Ashwin’s World-Building.

Unfortunately, Kalki 2898 AD fell victim to piracy on the day of its release. According to reports, it was illegally leaked in HD format on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x, and Telegram channels.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked before or after its release, since piracy has become widespread these days. On the day of their release, illegal film and TV torrents often appear on these types of websites. Prioritized websites that were blocked have come back, conducting piracy despite a few severe restrictions and bans. Specific actions against these websites ought to be implemented and undertaken through the cyber cell. 'Kalki 2898 AD': SPOILER ALERT! Vijay Deverakonda and SS Rajamouli's Epic Cameos In Prabhas-Starrer Leaked Online.

Watch the Trailer of Kalki 2898 AD:

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin, who has also written the screenplay. It narrates the tale of a dystopian society in the city of Kashi (Varanasi) and Indian mythology. C Aswani Dutt is the film's producer through Vyjayanthi Movies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2024 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).