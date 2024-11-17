In a shocking turn of events, actor Fareedudin PS, known by his social media name Pareekutti Perumbavoor, was arrested for his involvement in smuggling illegal substances, including MDMA and ganja. The actor, best known for his roles in films like Oru Adaar Love and Happy Wedding, was nabbed by the Moolamattom Excise team on the afternoon of November 16, reports Kerala Kaumudi. Alongside him, his friend Jismon, a resident of Kozhikode, was also arrested during a routine vehicle inspection on the Kanjar-Pullikkanam road. Kochi Drugs Case: Remand Report Reveals Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin Visited Goon Omprakash.

During the inspection, authorities found 10.5 grams of MDMA and 9 grams of ganja in their vehicle. Additionally, a Pitbull dog was found inside the car, adding another unusual element to the arrest. The arrest was made by the Moolamattom Excise team, led by Range Inspector Abhilash K, who acted on intelligence suggesting suspicious activity. Both Pareekutti Perumbavoor and Jismon were taken into custody after the drugs were found in their possession. Bengaluru: Rave Party Involving Techies, Telugu Actors Busted by Anti-Narcotics Cell After Raid at GM Farmhouse; MDMA and Cocaine Seized.

Pareekutti Perumbavoor, who gained fame through his posts on TikTok, is also known for his participation in Bigg Boss Malayalam. As investigations continue, both Pareekutti and Jismon are expected to face legal proceedings for their involvement in drug smuggling.

