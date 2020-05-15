Samantha Akkineni and Hubby Naga Chaitanya's Errand-Run Day Out Picture Is Adorable

Samantha Akkineni With Hubby Naga Chaitanya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A few days back, actress Samantha Akkineni was seen sharing an adorable throwback picture of her with her husband and their pet dog all set to embark on a long drive. She was expressing her wish to step out of the house to breathe some 'no COVID-19' air. However, she did get part of her wish alright... to step out. The actress. along with hubby Naga Chaitanya stepped out to get some home essentials and also to hitch a ride with her husband on his superbike. Samantha Akkineni Shares an Adorable Pic Where She Takes a Nap Alongside Her French Bulldog, Says ‘No One Does It Better Than Us’ (View Pic).

While Samantha was seen dressed in all black attire and kept her face free of any make-up, Chaitanya was seen sporting casuals. The pair, as usual, looked super cute and comfy. Naga Chaitanya Dons the Pastry Chef’s Hat for Samantha Akkineni’s Birthday (Watch Video).

Check Out Samanta's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram 🍞 A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on May 15, 2020 at 1:36am PDT

The actors have been having the time of their life during the on-going lockdown. The rather busy actors are enjoying some much needed time with their pet dog, exercising and chilling. In fact, Chaitanya even turned chef recently, to bake a cake for Samantha on her birthday. Well, their errand-run seems like the ideal 'Day-out', after all, that's what we all have been doing during the strict lockdown period there days!