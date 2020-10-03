Sathyaraj, who celebrates his 66th birthday today, is one of the finest actors of Tamil Cinema. He has played a variety of roles in his acting career and movie buffs are mighty impressed with his work. The 66-year-old actor started his career by playing negative roles and it was later that he managed to bag lead roles in films. Besides Tamil, veteran actor Sathyaraj has also done a few films in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages. Thambi Audio Launch: Karthi, Jyotika, Suriya, Sathyaraj and Other Tamil Stars Gather To Celebrate The Grand Musical Event.

Born to Subbaiyan and Nathambal, Sathyaraj is apparently is a die-hard fan of MG Ramachandran and Rajesh Khanna. He has always been passionate about acting and dreamt of becoming an actor, despite his mother disapproved of it. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his finest works.

Nadigan - Sathyaraj played the lead role in the Tamil film Nadigan, directed by P Vasu. It was the remake of the Hindi film Professor that released in 1962. Not only Sathyaraj’s acting was praised by critics and fans, this movie was also a huge hit at the box office.

Periyar - The film was based upon the life of the social reformer and rationalist Periyar EV Ramasamy. Periyar was partly funded by the then Tamil Nadu government headed by Karunanidhi. Sathyaraj played the titular role, Periyar EV Ramasamy, which was helmed by Gnana Rajasekaran.

Nanban – Remake of Rajkumar Hirani’s Hindi film 3 Idiots, Sathyaraj was seen in a supporting role in Nanban, directed by S Shankar. Sathyaraj portrayed the character Professor Virumandi Santhanam aka Virus, the dean of Ideal Engineering College.

Baahubali - Sathyaraj played the character Karikala Kattappa Nadar in the magnum opus Baahubali, a two-part film. He was seen as a skilled warrior, a man who promises to protect the Mahishmati Kingdom till the breath of his life in this SS Rajamouli directorial.

Jersey – Starring Nani as Arjun, this Telugu movie was a huge hit and it is now even been remade in Hindi with the same name. Sathyaraj who plays the character Murthy, is seen as Arjun’s ex-coach in this sports drama.

These are some of the best films of veteran actor Sathyaraj. Here’s wishing the superstar of south a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!

