One of the biggest superstars in India, Joseph Vijay aka Thalapathy, has turned a year older on June 22, 2021. Or rather, he feels just ageless as he used to be. The man of the dashing looks and unquestionable swag, Thalapathy Vijay has been having a great run when it comes to his career for some time. Most of his recent films have been box office biggies and have been record breakers. On the eve of his birthday, we also have the announcement of his 65th film - Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Beast: Twitter User Points Out 'Gaffe' Involving Thalapathy Vijay's Scoped Shotgun; Fans Share Pics That Prove Otherwise.

While Vijay's fans are in double celebration both over the new movie and the superstar's birthday, we take this opportunity to look back his past releases and rank some of his top films of this century based on IMDb Rating.

Friends (2001)

Suriya and Vijay in Friends

IMDb Rating: 7.9

The remake of the Malayalam hit by the same name brings together two future megastars - Vijay and Suriya - to lead the cast. Directed by Siddique, the movie also Devayani and Ramesh Khanna. Interestingly, Suriya's future partner Jyothika was supposed to do Devayani's role opposite Vijay before she backed out.

Master (2021)

Vijay in Master

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Vijay's latest blockbuster was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and was a big hit even when released during the pandemic. One of the film's biggest highlights is the actor's confrontational scenes with Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan is the female lead. Master Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi Take Their Sweet Time To Come to Blows in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tiresome Entertainer.

Shahjahan (2001)

Vijay in Shahjahan

IMDb Rating: 7.9

The romantic action drama, Shahjahan was not a huge hit at the box office at the time of its release, but fans have grown fond of the film over the years. Especially the songs! The movie has Richa Pallod as the female lead.

Kushi (2000)

Vijay and Jyothika in Kushi

IMDb Rating: 8.0

SJ Suryah had directed this enjoyable romantic entertainer, starring Vijay and Jyothika in the lead. A huge hit at the time, the movie was also remade in Bollywood as Khushi, starring Kareena Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, though it could not replicate the success of the original.

Ghilli (2004)

Vijay in Ghilli

IMDb Rating: 8.0

The romantic action entertainer stars Vijay and Trisha in the lead, with Prakash Raj playing the film. A mammoth hit, the movie was directed by Dharani. Ghilli was a remake of Mahesh Babu's Telugu film Okkadu, which itself lent to a Bollywood remake, Tevar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

Thuppakki (2012)

Vijay in Thuppakki

IMDb Rating: 8.0

AR Murugadoss directs Vijay in this action entertainer, also starring Kajal Aggarwal. The slick thriller is mostly remembered for the cat-and-mouse game between Vijay's army-man and Vidyut Jammwal's terrorist mastermind. The movie was later remake in Hindi with Akshay Kumar in the lead as Holiday.

Kaththi (2014)

Vijay in Kaththi

IMDb Rating: 8.1

After the success of Thuppakki, AR Murugadoss once again directs Vijay in yet another entertaining blockbuster. Kaththi sees Vijay in a double role of that of a fearless social activist and his lookalike conman. Samantha Akkineni was the female lead. Kaththi was later remake in Telugu as Khaidi No 150 with Chiranjeevi in the lead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2021 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).