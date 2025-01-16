Vijay Sethupathi, born on January 16, 1978, is one of the most sought after actors in Tamil Cinema. Lovingly known as ‘Makkal Selvan’, he is one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in Indian cinema. With memorable performances in films like Sundarapandian, Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, Super Deluxe, Vikram Vedha, '96, Jawan, Maharaja, among others, Sethupathi has carved a niche for himself as a performer who can effortlessly blend into any character. Before finding his footing in the film industry, Vijay Sethupathi’s journey was far from ordinary. Vijay Sethupathi Birthday: From Viduthalai to Super Deluxe, 5 Times When Makkal Selvan Treated Fans With Quirky BTS Moments of His Films on Instagram (View Pics).

Odds Jobs Done by Vijay Sethupathi

Before conquering the silver screen, Vijay Sethupathi’s life was a tale of resilience and determination. He pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree at Dhanraj Baid Jain College in Chennai. To support his family, he took on a series of odd jobs, including roles as a salesman, cashier, phone booth operator and even an accountant in Dubai, where he earned four times his Indian salary. Despite financial stability, Sethupathi yearned for a more meaningful career.

Upon returning to India in 2003, Vijay Sethupathi briefly explored in interior decoration and marketing before joining the renowned Chennai theatre group Koothu-P-Pattarai as an accountant and actor. This pivotal move exposed him to the world of acting, paving the way for his cinematic journey. His career began with small roles in films and TV series, including Penn (2006) and Nalaya Iyakunar, where he honed his craft and laid the foundation for his career. Vijay Sethupathi Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Had Auditioned For A Role In Kamal Haasan’s Nammavar?

As Vijay Sethupathi celebrates his 47th birthday today, fans from across the globe are showering him with heartfelt wishes. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming a cinematic icon continues to inspire countless aspiring actors. On this special day, we join millions in wishing ‘Makkal Selvan’ a wonderful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Vijay Sethupathi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).