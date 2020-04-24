Parks and Recreation Cast Returning With a Reunion Special Episode to Raise Funds for COVID-19 Charity

Parks and Recreation (Photo Credits: File Image)

Do you know what the world needs right now? More Parks and Recreation episodes. And, of course, a COVID-19 vaccine. While the top scientists of the world are working on the latter and it might take a little while, the former is not far. Amy Poehler's sitcom, created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, ran for 7 seasons and ended in 2015. It is all set to return for a charity special reunion episode. Yes, get back to meet the star performers of Pawnee's Parks and Recreation department. Chris Pratt Birthday Special: From Parks and Recreation to Marvel Films, the Guardians of the Galaxy Star's Journey From Comedy to Action is Impressive.

Leslie Knope will try to “stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing." So, we are expecting some funny zoom calls from overprotective Leslie. Poor Ann (Rashida Jones) is on for being smothered by love.

Apart from Poehler and Jone, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta are also reprising their roles from the show. Poehler has revealed that the entire cast shot for the episode from their homes. ‘Moxie’: Patrick Schwarzenegger on Board for Amy Poehler’s Netflix Film.

The half-hour special episode will air on April 30 and will raise funds for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," said executive producer Michael Schur in a statement. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!" We can't wait to learn how Pawneeians are dealing with the pandemic and the quarantine.