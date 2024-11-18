Bengaluru, November 18: A 16-year-old boy died after he allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of his apartment in Geddalahalli here, police said on Monday.

He was a first year Pre-University Course student at a Bengaluru school, they said, adding, the incident happened on Sunday. Bengaluru Businessman Charred to Death Inside Car, Police Suspect Suicide; Video Surfaces.

"We are investigating the reason behind him taking such an extreme step," a senior police officer said.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525