Patna, December 16: In a harrowing incident of mob violence, a man was brutally beaten to death in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on allegations of tractor theft. The attack occurred in Yogiya village, Rajkhand North Panchayat, where the victim was assaulted throughout the night despite his desperate pleas for mercy. Authorities have confirmed the arrest of two suspects on Sunday, December 15, as investigations continue to identify and apprehend others involved in the tragic incident.

According to a report by NDTV, The victim, identified as Shambhu Sahni, was reportedly with three other individuals who managed to flee the scene. The police found him tied to an auto and severely beaten. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Sahni was declared dead upon arrival. Muzaffarpur Horror: Headmaster Booked for Attempting To Rape Minor Girl in Bihar’s Primary School, Probe Launched.

Villagers in Yogiya village claimed that Shambhu Sahni had arrived with a group of friends to steal a tractor. According to them, the tractor owner was alerted by the noise and chased the group. During the pursuit, Sahni was caught and subsequently tied to an auto. He was left out in the open throughout the bitterly cold night while a mob continued to beat him. Despite his pleas for mercy, the assault persisted until the police arrived and took him into custody. Muzaffarpur Horror: Dalit Worker Thrashed, Spat on Face and Urinated Upon for Demanding His Pending Wages, FIR Registered.

The incident has sparked outrage, with local authorities stating that Sahni was brutally beaten by the tractor owner, Ganga Sahni, and his associates. "The young man was accused of tractor theft, and the tractor owner, in connivance with anti-social elements, beat him up and murdered him," said Abhijeet Alkesh, the police station in-charge at Aurai police station in Muzaffarpur. Following the tragic incident, two people, including Ganga Sahni and his nephew, Pukar Sahni, have been arrested and charged as the main accused.

