Dhammachakra Pravartan Day is an important day for people of the Buddhist community. On this day, the Father of Indian Constitution, B. R. Ambedkar renounced Hinduism and accepted Buddhism at the Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur in the year 1956. It was the day of Vijayadashmi since then, every year, this day is celebrated as DhammaChakra Anupravartan Din and over thousands of followers of Dr Ambedkar gather and share their pride about Buddhism. This time, in view of the pandemic all the major celebrations have been cancelled, but one can always send out their wishes for this day virtually. So here we have gathered images and greetings of Dhammachakra Pravartan Divas 2020 along with photos and quotes of Dr BR Ambedkar. You can download these images for free and send everyone on this festive occasion. Scroll on to find the latest collection of Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din images, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din wallpapers, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din status in Marathi, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan wishes and Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 WhatsApp messages. Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 HD Images and Ashoka Vijayadashami Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Messages to Share on This Day.

In 1956, Dr Ambedkar took the step of conversion to Buddhism to oppose the caste oppression faced by people of the community. Although this took place on October 14, the celebrations take place on Vijayadashami day, every year. Since there would be no gatherings allowed at Deekshabhoomi this year, people can resort to sending images and greetings to their friends and family. We bring you a nice collection of Marathi messages and wishes of Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2020 to send wishes of this observance today.

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: आजही येतो गंध भिमाच्या दिक्षाभूमीच्या मातीला,

या मातीने उद्धारिले साऱ्या मानव जातीला

धम्मचक्र प्रवर्तन दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din Marathi Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: धम्मचक्र प्रवर्तन दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Message Reads: Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Dinachya Saglyanna Shubhechha!

Dhammachakra Pravartan Marathi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy 64th Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Day

All of the above images are free to download. You can share them via Facebook, WhatsApp or any other form of social media and extend the greetings for this special day. As we all celebrate the festivals with social distancing this year, you can always use these Marathi wishes and messages to convey your greetings of this occasion. Wishing everyone, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha!

