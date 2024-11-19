  • Entertainment
    Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Nov 19, 2024 06:36 AM IST
    International Journalist Day 2024 Quotes and HD Images: Send Messages, Inspirational Sayings and Wallpapers To Honour the Courage, Dedication and Integrity of Journalists
    International Journalist Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

    International Journalist Day is observed every year on November 19. It is a day dedicated to honouring the courage, dedication, and integrity of journalists worldwide who strive to deliver truthful, unbiased information to the public. It reminds us of the vital role journalists play in defending democracy and fostering an informed society. Journalists often work under challenging conditions, from conflict zones to areas of political unrest, risking their safety to report facts. On International Journalist Day 2024, we bring you International Journalist Day quotes, HD images, messages, inspirational sayings and wallpapers to honour and celebrate the journalists.

    International Journalist Day highlights the importance of press freedom and the right of journalists to operate without fear of censorship or harm. The day raises awareness of the challenges journalists face, including threats to their safety, suppression of free speech, and pressures to conform to biased narratives, calling for greater protections and support. As you observe International Journalist Day 2024, share these International Journalist Day quotes, HD images, messages, inspirational sayings and wallpapers.

    Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Nov 19, 2024 06:36 AM IST
    International Journalist Day 2024 Quotes and HD Images: Send Messages, Inspirational Sayings and Wallpapers To Honour the Courage, Dedication and Integrity of Journalists
    International Journalist Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

    International Journalist Day is observed every year on November 19. It is a day dedicated to honouring the courage, dedication, and integrity of journalists worldwide who strive to deliver truthful, unbiased information to the public. It reminds us of the vital role journalists play in defending democracy and fostering an informed society. Journalists often work under challenging conditions, from conflict zones to areas of political unrest, risking their safety to report facts. On International Journalist Day 2024, we bring you International Journalist Day quotes, HD images, messages, inspirational sayings and wallpapers to honour and celebrate the journalists.

    International Journalist Day highlights the importance of press freedom and the right of journalists to operate without fear of censorship or harm. The day raises awareness of the challenges journalists face, including threats to their safety, suppression of free speech, and pressures to conform to biased narratives, calling for greater protections and support. As you observe International Journalist Day 2024, share these International Journalist Day quotes, HD images, messages, inspirational sayings and wallpapers.

    International Journalist Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

    Quote Reads: “Journalism Allows Its Readers To Witness History; Fiction Gives Its Readers an Opportunity To Live It.” John Hersey

    International Journalist Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

    Quote Reads: “Journalism Is What We Need To Make Democracy Work.” Walter Cronkite

    International Journalist Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

    Quote Reads: “A Free Press Can, of Course, Be Both Good and Bad, but, Most Certainly, Without Freedom, the Press Will Never Be Anything but Bad.” Albert Camus.

    Quote Reads: “Freedom of the Press Is Not Just Important to Democracy, It Is Democracy.” Walter Cronkite.

    International Journalist Day also emphasises the need for journalistic integrity, ethical reporting, and unbiased storytelling. As the public relies heavily on media for information, journalists bear a responsibility to ensure accurate, well-researched reporting. By honouring ethical journalism, International Journalist Day highlights the importance of trustworthiness and accountability, as these values underpin credible news and foster an informed citizenry.

    International Journalist Day calls for respect and appreciation for those who commit to truth and transparency, often at great personal cost. It reminds us of the indispensable role journalism plays in upholding democratic values, protecting human rights, and shaping global understanding. This day encourages everyone to support and value press freedom as a pillar of a free, fair society.

