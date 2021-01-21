Hugging is an expression of our love and affection, whose importance has become especially relevant in the past year. Loved by some, hated by some and merely tolerated by others, hugs have a way of making all our worries disappear, even if it is just for a few seconds. To celebrate this beautiful action, people in the United States celebrate National Hugging Day on January 21 every year. While hugging everyone may not be the safest thing to do as we celebrate National Hugging Day 2021, people are sure to share heart-warming National Hugging Day wishes. Cute National Hugging Day 2021 messages, National Hugging Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures are sure to flood our National Hugging Day 2021 celebrations.

Kevin Zaborney initiated national Hugging Day celebrations. First celebrated on January 21, 1986, in Clio Michigan, the intention of National Hugging Day was to encourage people to celebrate their friends and family with consensual hugs that spread their happiness and comfort around. This event was included in Chase’s Calendar of Events, thanks to Zaborney’s friend, who was the granddaughter of the publication’s proprietor at the time.

The fact that most Americans often shied away from intimacy and openly communicating and showcasing their feelings and emotions was at the crux of this event. National Hugging Day encourages people to get to know their family and friends better and highlights the importance of simple acts like Beijing there for them or offering a hug can do in the long run. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the act of hugging has become sparse for most of us. And we hope that we can cherish this gesture more in the coming time. Meanwhile, here are some National Hugging Day 2021 messages, National Hugging Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends to celebrate this day.

National Hugging Day WhatsApp Message: Love Is an Abstract Thing Can’t Be Wrapped Can’t Be Packed. But You Can Definitely Wrap a Person in Your Arms. That Is Why God Has Given Us Arms. Happy Hugging Day!

National Hugging Day Facebook Greetings: A Hug Is a Gesture Which Speaks a Lot; It Says I Care for You. I Say I Missed You. And More Than Anything Else It Says I Love You. It Can Even Make One Feel Top of the World. So I Sent You Lots of Hugs. Happy Hug Day My Dear….

National Hugging Day WhatsApp Message: If U Hesitate When I Hold You, if You Run Away When I Kiss You I Will Let You Go. But if You Let Me Hug Once I Will Never Ever Let You Go.

It is important to remember that while hugs can be genuinely therapeutic, not everybody is comfortable with this gesture. In fact, the founder of National Hugging Day, Kevin also encouraged people to always ask their close ones before breaking into a hug. Here’s wishing that each and every one of you find the most comforting hugs, this National hugging Day 2021.

