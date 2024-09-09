Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious and significant Hindu festival. It is celebrated in a grand and major way by the Hindu community. It is a major celebration in Maharashtra. It celebrates one of the most revered Hindu deities, Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi festival, also known as Ganpati festival or Vinayaka Chaturthi, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 is celebrated from September 7 – 15. Devotees celebrate by decorating their homes, preparing delicious delicacies, visiting temples, worshipping Lord Ganesha, and observing fasts. Part of the festival’s tradition and custom also involves bringing an idol of Lord Ganesha home or to a community area. The Lalbaugcha Raja idol in Lal Baug, Mumbai, is one of the biggest and most popular Lord Ganesha idols. From hosting online mukh darshans and more, the iconic mandal in Mumbai is extremely famous among the devotees. But does Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja deliver Ganesh Puja Prasad at home? Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 Online Prasad for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal To Deliver Prasad to Devotees in Mumbai and Pune.

People from all faiths and corners of the country throng to Lalbaug in Mumbai during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities to get a glimpse of the idol, to offer prayers, and for the Lalbaugcha Raja Prasad as well. Previously, for those who could not make it in person to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja, online darshan was available, and people could order the Lalbaugcha Raja prasad as well online and it would be delivered to their homes. They could do the darshan as well as have the prasad from the comfort of their homes.

Can You Order Lalbaugcha Raja Prasad Online in 2024?

The Lalbaugcha Raja had made the online order of prasad available in the years 2021 and 2022. Previously, people could order the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Puja Prasad online through JioMart and Paytm. For devotees who could not visit the Lalbaugcha Raja for an in-person darshan, they could place the prasad order online and get it delivered at home. Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Prasad Online on JioMart, Paytm: Here's How Ganesh Mandal Plans To Deliver Online Prasad to Devotees in Mumbai, Thane and Other Parts.

However, this year, there is no official information of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Puja Prasad being available for online order. The website has an official Lalbaugcha Raja Prasad page. On clicking the link, you are redirected to a page that gives the ‘404 error’ message.

This year, the Lalbaugcha Raja Prasad is not available for online order. According to their website, Mumbai’s iconic Ganati mandal is not delivering the Ganesh puja prasad at home during Ganeshotsav 2024.

