New Delhi, May 30: It is being claimed that under a provision of the State Disaster Response Fund, the families of people who passed away due to coronavirus are entitled for compensation. As per the viral claim, the families of deceased who died of COVID-19 are entitled to get a sum of Rs 4 lakh as a compensatory amount. A document, in this regard, asking of various particulars about the deceased and the beneficiary is in circulation. COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Can Be Booked on Telegram Using 'MyGov Corona Vaccine Appt'? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim is fake. PIB further clarified that there is no such provision under the approved items and norms of expenditure for the State Disaster Response Fund. French Nobel Laureate Luc Montagnier Said People Will Die Within 2 Years of Getting Vaccinated? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim About COVID-19 Vaccination, Reveals Truth.

Fact Check By PIB:

Claim: Under a provision of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), families of those who died due to #COVID19 are entitled to a compensation of ₹ 4 Lakh.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such provision exists under the approved items and norms of expenditure for #SDRF. pic.twitter.com/ztZ8yUJpPu — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 29, 2021

The government and its various authorities have time and again cautioned the public about such false and misleading claims. People are advised to rely only on the official notification and information provided by the verified sources and relevant authorities. They are also advised to cross check such claims to avoid falling for misleading and fake information.

