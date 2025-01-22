The most-awaited spiritual gathering in India, Mahakumbh, is underway. This sacred congregation, deeply rooted in the Hindu tradition, has drawn millions of devotees, seekers and saints from across the globe. The Maha Kumbh 2025 is especially significant due to its alignment with rare celestial configurations that occur once every 144 years, amplifying its spiritual significance and an unprecedented number of pilgrims. As the banks of the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati at Prayagraj host the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the event is making headlines owing to a few selected ‘babas,’ ‘sadhus,’ ‘sadhvis’ and a garland seller among many! But should they have gone viral, especially at a holy and spiritual gathering as big as the Mahakumbh? The internet’s attention to a few attendees at the Kumbh Mela certainly raised eyebrows, getting mired in controversy owing to Instagram reels and viral videos. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj.

'Beautiful Sadhvi' Harsha Richhariya

Harsha Richhariya grabbed attention at the Mahakumbh when the cameras panned on her as she moved on a chariot right on the day of the first Amrit Snan, January 14. Her videos and pictures went viral online, making internet users curious about who she is, with some followers referring to her as the “most beautiful Sadhvi.” The unwanted attention is met with disapproval from a section of ascetics, emphasising Kumbh Mela’s purpose is to spread spiritual knowledge rather than serve as a stage for personal publicity. The model-influencer soon became a bone of contention among seers. The ongoing discussions around her reflect differing perspectives on tradition, modernity and what should be the role of individuals in spiritual events. ‘Sadhvi’ Harsha Richhariya Offered Lead Role in ‘Deshdrohi 2’ by KRK After Videos of Host Turned Sadhvi From Maha Kumbh 2025 Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Video of Harsha Richhariya:

‘IIT Baba’ Abhay Singh

Abhay Singh, a graduate of one of India’s most prestigious institutions, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), became a topic of fascination at the Juna Akhada, where he had been residing for several days. The engineer turned ‘Sanyasi’ and his quest for spirituality earned him the title ‘IIT Baba’ on social media. His intriguing story sparked widespread curiosity. However, soon after his popularity, things became controversial when he was accused of allegedly using abusive language towards his Guru, Mahant Someshwar Puri. As a consequence, Singh has reportedly been barred from entering the Akhada camp and its vicinity. The Akhada stated that discipline and devotion to one’s Guru are fundamental tenets of Sanyas and anyone failing to uphold these values cannot be recognised as a Sanyasi. In addition, reports stated that the constant media interactions affected his mental health, while some even accused him of taking drugs. Who Is ‘IIT Baba’ Abhay Singh at Maha Kumbh Mela?

Watch Viral Video of Abhay Singh:

‘Maha Kumbh Ki Monalisa’

A rudraksha seller from Indore, Monalisa Bhonsle, went viral for her amber eyes and dusky skin. Her striking features have drawn comparisons to the iconic Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Spotted by a YouTuber and content creator, the young girl and her family seemed to have initially enjoyed the attention, but soon, it turned into harassment, with a crowd of men following and hounding her for selfies. It affected her private space and business, and she was forced to return home by her worried father. Praises or Harassment? Male YouTubers Line Up With Camera To Capture Maha Kumbh Garland Seller’s ‘Amber Eyes, Dusky Skin’ Beauty For Instagram Reels.

Watch Viral Video of ‘Maha Kumbh Ki Monalisa’

In all the above viral instances, among many, the videos and photos from the ongoing event majorly revolve around someone’s beauty and intellectual abilities. And the spiritual gathering at Mahakumbh is more than that. It is certain that anything unique pleases the eye, but the constant chase of virality among influencers and YouTubers in the name of “content” diverts the significance of Kumbh Mela. And at the heart, the viewers, readers—us- are to be blamed for consuming content that meets the eyes. Given the widespread audience presence on digital platforms and the number of likes, views and comments, it is often reasoning for influencers to prioritise virality over the true essence of a spiritual gathering like Kumbh.

The Mahakumbh is not just a religious congregation but a convergence of faith, history and unique culture. What makes the 2025 edition of this grand mela even more remarkable is its celestial alignment, which occurs once in 144 years. This means 12 cycles of 12 different Kumbhs were completed before this year’s Mahakumbh. It’s significant, and the focus should have been more on its spiritual essence. It is beyond a person’s beauty and intellectual abilities. The pilgrims gathering at the Mahakumbh is seen as a divine moment for spiritual renewal and liberation. At the heart of the Maha Kumbh Mela lies the ritual of snan (holy bathing), worshipping, the enchanting lives of Sadhus, Aghoris and Kalpvasis in search of spiritual salvation. It is a living embodiment of India’s rich spiritual heritage, showcasing the coexistence of ancient traditions and modern aspirations, bringing together scholars, devotees and tourists alike.

