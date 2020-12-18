The year is approaching towards the end, as we brace ourselves for 2021, hoping things will be a little better, as compared to what a roller-coaster 2020 has been. If you are relieved that this year is almost over, you are not alone! The year-end is also not going to be how it has always been, just like all the other festivals. Working from home, awkward zoom calls with family members, cancelling all your holiday trips for the year, social distancing and more, 2020 had the most unexpected experiences. With the holiday season approaching, it is also time to share some valuable season’s greetings 2020. We wish you a Merry….2020? People around the world are sharing Holiday Cards with each other, acknowledging the unique challenges of the year. The hilarious, topical and inspirations holiday cards shared by netizens sum up how we all made through this pandemic year.

Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s Eve and more, the year-end celebrations have always been close to heart With the cold weather, snow, and ice that grace the world with dazzling colours and designs, the winter and holiday season is easily a favourite of many people. Everyone shares the beautiful season’s greetings messages expressing their excitement and celebration. But only this year, everything is different. Just like the celebrations, the holiday cards as well as a reminder of just how unusual the year has been.

People across the world have got it all right! The holiday cards 2020 shared on the internet are hilarious and absolutely apt. WFH, hilarious zoom call with family members, masked faces smiling for pictures and more, the holiday cards 2020 so accurately sum up 2020.

Check Tweets:

Unusual Card for Unusual Year!

2020 was an unusual year so we had an unusual holiday card. Happy holidays from the Meyers! pic.twitter.com/KfQxePCbGS — David Meyer (@MeyerAndGoliath) December 14, 2020

Totally!

Our friends that always have the best Christmas card again have the best Christmas card. pic.twitter.com/OBtTFzFcTX — Blue Heron Farm (@BlueHeronFarmTX) December 10, 2020

Hahaha

The best 2020 holiday card, courtesy of my brother and sister in law pic.twitter.com/4S72fZjnSJ — susan rinkunas 🙋🏼‍♀️ (@sueonthetown) December 9, 2020

Working From 'Home Alone'

Our company Christmas card. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/oHhsOIQzy0 — Taylor Stoker (@taytaygangordie) December 15, 2020

Towards Positivity!

Best Christmas card received so far. pic.twitter.com/sj84s2ygoP — Anne (@annewitha_e) December 14, 2020

'Still on Mute, Grandma'

Holiday Card

If you need a laugh, take a look at my department’s 2020 Christmas card! Photo credit to my 8 year old- we put so much effort into planning the photo we forgot about the photographer! #TeachAg @CSIEagles pic.twitter.com/bGJDDaWjJU — Jaysa Fillmore 🦉 (@MrsAgTeacher) December 10, 2020

Smiling Under the Masks

Love our Holiday Card this year!! pic.twitter.com/o2EGaEW3EJ — Melissa Bruno (@melissabruno123) December 14, 2020

Season's Meetings!

Abrupt Ending to 2020!

Pretty abrupt ending to the letter in the Christmas card from my aunt and uncle. pic.twitter.com/wN3cm8KyZa — Alan Bobalik (@ABobalik) December 16, 2020

Above All, We Made Through 2020

This is going to be the best Christmas card this year, I can tell! pic.twitter.com/dRHxbVcveV — Rebecca Lennon (@beckylennon09) December 9, 2020

While the holiday cards rightly display this year, we all have somehow made through it, and that is what the year was all about. Survival, wasn’t it? We hope you got your holiday cards too and celebrate the end of the year, while staying safe.

