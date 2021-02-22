A crocodile ate a tourist’s shoe, which fell on its enclosure. Efforts to remove the sneaker without cutting into the croc proved unsuccessful, which is when the vets decided to perform gastrotomy which allowed easier access to the crocodile’s stomach. The reptile is now recovering after having the shoe surgically removed from her stomach. The crocodile named Anuket lives at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in St. Augustine, Florida. The officials have posted the detailed procedure on its Facebook page, including pictures of the crocodile undergoing the surgery.

How did the crocodile ended up eating a shoe? The zoo official noted that the reptile ate a shoe after it fell off a tourist’s foot while they were zip lining over the enclosure in December 2020 where Anuket and another crocodile named Sobek live. Team members at the zoo observed Anuket swallow the shoe, regurgitate it and then swallow it again before they were able to retrieve it. Many attempts were made to remove the sneaker from its stomach without undergoing major surgery. According to the zoological park officials, weeks passed after the crocodile swallowed the shoe, and the decision was made to flush the sneaker from the animal’s stomach. Crocodile Attacks Swimmer in Bhopal’s Kaliasot Dam! Friend Saves His Life by Poking the Reptile With Selfie Stick.

One doctor also tried to remove the shoe by reaching his arm up and through the crocodile’s esophagus. After realising the shoe had been lodged too deep, vets tried to shift the shoe further up Anuket’s stomach, through a tiny incision in the stomach and reaching in through the throat once again, but the attempt failed too. The shoe remained in her stomach for nearly three months. This month, the crocodile underwent an operation to have the sneaker removed. Vets performed a gastrotomy which allowed easier access to the crocodile’s stomach and within a short time, the doctors were able to remove the shoe. Turtle Gives a High-Five to Crocodile as it Swims by, Twitterati Left Eyes Popping Out.

University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine took to social media to share pictures of the crocodile undergoing the surgery. Officials also explained the entire procedure to remove the shoe from the reptile’s stomach.

Here Are the Pics:

After an overnight stay, Anuket returned home. Zoo handlers reported that Anuket is doing well now, but full recovery will take some time before she will be able to rejoin Sobek in the Oasis.

