Viral Videos of the Week: From Broom Challenge to Wendy’s Employee Taking Bath in Kitchen Sink, Watch 7 Clips That Were Insanely Shared on Internet

The highly anticipated time of the week is finally here. Weekend calls for everything soothing, fun and entertaining. It is also time for looking at those videos that went viral on social media, giving insights on many alarming things. This week had the season of romance, aka Valentine Week. Internet was bound to share hilarious posts on social media, making it yet another viral moment. However, nothing could beat the viral videos that were insanely shared on the internet. First, there came a broom challenge where netizens captured their broomsticks standing upright on their own. It took the internet by storm with so many people participating in the challenge. Again, Wendy’s appeared in the headlines, for apparently encountering a similar situation like last year—an employee taking a bath at the kitchen sink. If you were too busy and missed out on many viral moments, brace yourself for the viral videos of this week.

1. Broom Challenge

Now if the damn thing would just start sweeping by itself. That would be really impressive. #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/fSDRKjuD6G — Tim Akimoff (@timakimoff) February 11, 2020

Videos of broomsticks standing upright on their own surfaced on social media. Netizens were apparently taking part in a viral trend dubbed as Broom Challenge. The challenge proves the claim that a broom can stand upright, and it does not need any human help. Some denied the claim, others quoted science, while a few called it magic. Whatever that is, people were quite interested in participating in the challenge.

2. Dog’s ‘Eyebrow’ Birthmark

Lucky, a mixed Chihuahua from Bangkok, became a viral sensation after his ‘eyebrow’ birthmark gave the pooch villainous nicknames on social media. Pictures and videos of the dog show a black birthmark on the pet’s forehead like a thick eyebrow over one eye.

3. Chinese Couple Infected With Coronavirus

I’ll love you forever, every single day of forever: An 87-yr-old man diagnosed with #COVID19 held an infusion bottle to visit his wife, also a #COVID19 patient, from the ward next door and patiently gave her water and food. Hope you recover soon! pic.twitter.com/LXH1AxINsU — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 12, 2020

There has not been a day that coronavirus cases did not make to the headlines, and it sadly continues to do so. In this viral video, an elderly Chinese couple were captured, infected by the deadly virus and taking care of each other in the hospital.

4. Astronaut Christina H Koch’s Dog’s Reaction

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

After spending 328 days in the space, NASA astronaut Christina H Koch returned to Earth on February 6, 2020. And the happiest being was her pet, who was excitedly jumping and running around her.

5. Stripper Injured While Pole Dancing

A shocking video of a stripper falling from a 20 feet pole surfaced online. The incident happened while the stripper was performing for an audience at the XTC Cabaret in Dallas. Even after the considerable fall, she does not stop and continues to twerk.

6. Airline Seat Recline

@BravoAndy Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times - HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior. The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum! pic.twitter.com/dHeUysrKTu — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

To recline or not recline? This is a debate that has stirred social media after a video of two passengers went viral. The footage shows a man in the last row of an American Airlines plane, repeatedly punching the reclined seat of woman.

7. Wendy’s Employee Takes Bath in Kitchen Sink

A video of a shirtless man taking a bath in Wendy’s kitchen sink has gone viral on social media. After the clip went viral and came to Wendy’s notice, the restaurant fired the employee who was taking a bath and his coworkers who filmed the disgusting moment.

These were the seven videos that had insanely taken over social media. As we wait for the upcoming week to unfurl more moments, enjoy your weekend, before the work blues hit you already!