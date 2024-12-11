A shocking incident regarding an actress’ death after receiving an intense neck-twisting massage has come to light. Getting massaged, especially in Asia, is a unique experience for many. Massage, when done by professional masseuses with strong arms, can work wonders when they address pain and issues at specific points in the body. But, if not done under professional guidance, it could be risky, or even dangerous. According to reports, Chayada Prao-hom, a 20-year-old Thai folk singer, visited a massage parlour in Udon Thani to alleviate shoulder problems. Shocker! Thai Singer Chayada Prao-Hom Dies at 20 Following Complications From Intense Neck-Twisting Massage – Here’s What Happened.

However, in the singer's post before her death, she states that ever since she visited the parlour for three sessions, 'a heavy hand' and 'intense neck-twisting' left her bedridden with swelling and bruises that persisted for a week, her body numb and unable to lift her right hand. Instead of getting better with each session, Chayada’s condition only got worse. Unfortunately, the singer passed away on Sunday, December 8, after developing complications from the massages. Local authorities confirmed that the singer died due to brain swelling and septicaemia.

What Is Nuad Thai Massage? Know Meaning and Techniques

Nuad Thai massage is very popular in Thailand. Nuad Thai, also called Thai Massage, is an intangible cultural heritage of Thailand. It is considered a major part of Thailand’s healthcare. Nuad Thai is a manual therapy and non-medicinal remedy. To perform the Nuad Thai, the masseuse manipulates the person’s body to help rebalance the body, structure, and energy to treat illnesses that are believed to be caused by obstruction of energy flow. The movements are intended to normalise the four elements of the body, which are earth, fire, water, and wind.

To open up any blockages, the practitioner performs a combination of movements that utilise pressure, rubbing, and compression to boost blood circulation, soreness, muscle aches and pains, or to treat conditions like depression, Parkinson’s, rheumatism, and more. The practitioner’s use their hands, elbows, knees, and feet together along with a hot herbal compress for inflammation reduction. Often essential oils, spices, and herbs are used as part of the massage.

Why Is Nuad Thai Massage Famous?

The Nuad Thai massage, also called the Nuad Boran or ‘ancient massage’ helps maintain good health. It treats a wide range of health issues. The traditional therapeutic technique is said to be so good that just one session is enough to cure certain health issues.

Nuad Thai Massage Benefits and Risks

There are many benefits to getting a Nuad Thai massage. It relaxes and calms the mind, resulting in better sleep. It improves mindfulness and digestion and lowers stress. Getting a Nuad Thai massage also helps boost energy, blood circulation, and range of motion. That’s not all! The massage also reduces stress and chronic pain.

A visit to Thailand is incomplete without a traditional Thai massage. But after the death of the singer, experts are warning against it or getting the massage only under professionals and a reputed parlour. While the massage has many benefits, it also comes with risks. Since it involves intense hand movements, there is a possibility of paralysis due to neck twisting or cervical spine massage. The blood vessel walls that supply the brain could also potentially be at risk. People who are obese or have high blood pressure are at a higher risk of getting stroke-related paralysis if the massage is not done correctly. How to Give Yourself a Relaxing Ayurvedic Massage at Home? Step-By-Step Guide for Abhyanga Massage to Reduce Stress and Improve Circulation!

Getting a massage can make you feel rejuvenated and refreshed, especially after a long week. But it is important to get to a reputed massage parlour and ensure the masseuses are professional and thoroughly trained.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

