Gujarat Toolroom share price surged 5% on January 2, hitting the upper circuit limit after the company announced plans to discuss a potential bonus share issue. The board meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 6, 2025, where the proposal for issuing bonus shares in a 5:1 ratio will be considered, according to a stock exchange filing. This marks Gujarat Toolroom’s first-ever bonus share issuance. The announcement boosted investor sentiment, leading to significant trading activity, as per BSE data. Further details are expected following the board’s decision. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 2, 2025: Goa Carbon, Tata Motors and NMDC Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Gujarat Toolroom Share Price

Gujarat Toolroom share price (Photo Credits: BSE)

