Jio Financial Services Ltd’s share price (NSE: JIpFin) slipped 0.65% on January 22, trading at INR 258.40 on the NSE as of 9:52 AM IST, marking a decrease of INR 1.70. The stock also showed similar trends on the BSE, reflecting minor fluctuations in early trading hours. As a key player in India’s financial services sector, Jio Financial remains a focus for investors tracking market movements. Traders are advised to keep an eye on broader market cues and company developments. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 22, 2025: Tata Technologies, PNB Housing Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Jio Finance Share Price

Jio Finance Share (Photo Credits: NSE)

