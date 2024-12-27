Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd share price (NSE: MazDock) opened at INR 2,375 on December 27, down 49.77% from the previous close of INR 4,728.80 due to a stock split, reducing the face value from INR 10 to INR 5. The apparent drop surprised investors, but adjusted for the split, the stock traded 0.45% higher on the BSE. Mazagon Dock is a key player in India’s defense sector, known for building 802 vessels since 1960, including advanced warships, submarines, and commercial ships for the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and various other clients. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, December 27: IndusInd Bank, Gensol Engineering and Jubilant FoodWorks Among Shares That Are Likely To Remain in Focus on Friday.

Mazdock Share Price

