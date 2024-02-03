Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Animal and Kabir Singh, addressed criticism about his films glorifying stalking. Responding to Kiran Rao's comments without naming her, Vanga referred to Aamir Khan's 1990 film Dil, questioning the portrayal of romance. He suggested asking Aamir about the song "Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai." Subsequently, an old video of Aamir Khan apologising for the Dil song surfaced, where he acknowledged the careless projection of women and men in Hindi films and expressed shame for portraying women as objects in the mentioned song. He further states that he feels ashamed even today when he thinks about it. Watch the video below! Sandeep Reddy Vanga Says 'Jaake Aamir Khan Ko Pucho' to Kiran Rao After She Calls Out Misogyny in His Films (Watch Video).

Watch Aamir Khan's Viral Apology Video Here

Look @imvangasandeep #AamirKhan apologized in front of everyone for using "khambe jaisi khadi"song in Dil...will you ever do the same for showing women as objects in your movies https://t.co/22ypuOCTgb pic.twitter.com/bBBp7FjPJu — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) February 3, 2024

