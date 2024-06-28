Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are set to spread the magic on the big screen with their upcoming comedy-drama Bad Newz. The much-anticipated film trailer just dropped, and it's packed with hilarious scenes and quirky dialogues. Get ready for a wild, laughter-filled ride! The makers of the film hosted a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai, attended by the film's cast and crew, along with several other members of the film fraternity. In a video circulating online, Vicky Kaushal is seen having a fun interaction with the media during the event. Vicky could be seen blushing when a media person asked him about the 'Good News' with his wife, Katrina Kaif, amid pregnancy speculations. Vicky responded, "Abhi ke lie aap Bad Newz enjoy keejiye jo ham la rahe hai, but uska jab time aayega, obviously we won't shy away from sharing it." (For now, you can enjoy our Bad Newz, which we are bringing. And when the time comes, we won't shy away from sharing it.) Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz will hit the big screens on July 19. 'Bad Newz' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk Engage in 'Baap of All Wars' in This Quirky Comedy Entertainer (Watch Video).

Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Will Not Shy Away From Sharing the ‘Good News’ When the Time Comes

