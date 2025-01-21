BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy’s daughter, Atisha Pratap Singh, is set to perform at the Ganga Pandal Cultural Program during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In a recent statement, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, saying she is excited to take part in such a significant event. She also shared that the group has put in a lot of hard work for the performance and is hopeful that the audience will love it. With the dedication and enthusiasm of the team, she looks forward to delivering an unforgettable experience at the cultural program. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 7.70 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on 6th Day of Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Atisha Pratap Singh to Perform at Ganga Pandal in Prayagraj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)