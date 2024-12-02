The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, set to take place in Jeddah from December 5 to 14, will showcase numerous international celebrities, including Thai stars Bright and Praya Lundberg. Vachirawit Chivaaree, better known as Bright, is a talented actor and singer, renowned for his roles in popular Thai dramas such as Love You To Debt, F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers and 2gether: The Series. His rising popularity has earned him a significant fanbase worldwide. On the other hand, Praya Lundberg is a distinguished Swedish-Thai actress and model. In 2017, she became Southeast Asia’s first UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador. Lundberg is also set to appear in the much-anticipated White Lotus Season 3. Their participation in the Red Sea International Film Festival will undoubtedly add to the star power and excitement surrounding this year’s event. ‘Squid Game 2’ Actor Park Sung Hoon Set To Grace Red Sea International Film Festival 2024! Here’s All You Need To Know About the South Korean Star.

Vachirawit Chivaaree aka Bright

Thai Actress Praya Lundberg

