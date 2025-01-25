Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra's ex-wife, Nidhi Seth, has embarked on a new chapter in her life. The actress shared news of her marriage on Instagram. Nidhi posted a few heartwarming pictures with her husband, Sandiip Kummar. In the first photo, the couple radiates pure happiness as they strike a pose for the camera. Nidhi, draped in an exquisite pink embroidered saree, exudes elegance, while Sandiip complements her perfectly in a floral-printed kurta and crisp white pants. She shared two images and wrote, "You have shown me that love is not a struggle but a beautifully shared journey. In our marriage it’s always 'we' over 'me'. Your unwavering loyalty and care make me feel cherished and free, and I trust that our bond grows stronger each day. From the past two years you’ve transformed memories into treasures and stood by me through every joy and challenge. I’m grateful for your support, kindness, and the beautiful relationship we share. Thank you for being my rock, for saying "YES" to me and for filling my life with love. I love you SK" ‘Happy Birthday Bhai’: ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karanveer Mehra Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on His Birth Anniversary (See Pic).

Karanveer Mehra's Ex-Wife Nidhi Seth Marries Sandiip Kummar

