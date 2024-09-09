Whitefield police arrested a man in Bengaluru on Monday, September 9, after he posted a video allegedly threatening a fellow YouTuber, which sparked public safety concerns. Identified as Deepak Gadhigappa, the accused uploaded the video on his YouTube channel, "DV in Kannada," making open threats against another content creator. The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting swift police action. Authorities tracked down Gadhigappa and arrested him for creating a public safety scare. A case has been registered at Kadugodi police station, and further investigations are underway. ‘Tera Baap Deta Hai Gas?’ Bengaluru Auto Driver Gets Into Heated Argument With Female Passengers for Cancelling Ride, Allegedly Slaps One of Them (Watch Video).

Bengaluru Man Arrested for Threatening YouTuber in Viral Video

