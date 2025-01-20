A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her hotel room on the 27th floor of the Trident Hotel on Marine Drive, Mumbai. The hotel staff discovered her body after using a master key when she failed to respond to room service. Authorities were alerted, and police have initiated an investigation into the timeline of her arrival and other pertinent details. The cause of death has been classified as accidental, and a case of accidental death has been registered. The Mumbai Police are continuing their inquiries to determine further circumstances surrounding the incident. Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Court Sends Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to 5-Day Police Custody (Watch Video).

60-Year-Old Woman Found Dead at Trident Hotel

A body of a 60-year-old woman was found in a room on the 27th floor of the Trident Hotel on Marine Drive, Mumbai. Hotel staff discovered the body after using a master key when the woman did not respond to room service. Police are investigating the timeline of her arrival and… pic.twitter.com/PHqtOUGMhd — IANS (@ians_india) January 20, 2025

