On New Year’s Eve, the South-East District Police booked 35 bikers under Operation Bullet Raja. According to news agency ANI, the bikers were booked for using modified silencers and performing stunts in Jamia Nagar, South-East Delhi. A video shared by Delhi police shows the bikers being booked as police officials inspect their bikes. Delhi Witnesses Traffic Jams on New Year’s Day as People Flock to Major Attractions, Markets.

Bikers Booked for Using Modified Silencers

#WATC | Delhi: On New Year’s Eve, the South-East District Police booked 35 bikers under Operation Bullet Raja, for using modified silencers and performing stunts in Jamia Nagar, South-East Delhi. (Video Source: Delhi Police) https://t.co/0rlhe04adu pic.twitter.com/fwWxfkM5YE — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

