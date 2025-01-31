In a recent statement, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended her mother, Sonia Gandhi, against claims of disrespect toward President Droupadi Murmu. The controversy erupted after remarks made by Sonia Gandhi regarding the President murmuring speech a "poor thing" while commenting on her address to Parliament. Sonia Gandhi, in a casual comment, had expressed that President Murmu must have been tired after delivering a long speech, stating, "The President read such a long speech, and she must have been tired, poor thing." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, vehemently denied any disrespect was intended, stating, “My mother is a 78-year-old lady. She simply said that the President read such a long speech, and she must have been tired, poor thing. She fully respects the President of India." She added, "It is very unfortunate that this kind of thing is twisted by the media." Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Poor Thing’ Remark: BJP President JP Nadda Strongly Condemns Congress Leader’s Comment for President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Defends Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Poor Thing’ Remarks on Droupadi Murmu

#WATCH | Delhi: On Sonia Gandhi's remarks on President Murmu and her speech, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "My mother is a 78-year-old lady, she has simply said that 'the President read such a long speech and she must have been tired, poor thing'...she fully respects… pic.twitter.com/xNQTydHUAX — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025

