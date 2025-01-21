Rajya Sabha MP and philanthropist Sudha Murty expressed her admiration for the Maha Kumbh Mela's preparations under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After arriving at Prayagraj on Monday, January 20, Murty took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and performed tarpan, a ritual to honour her ancestors. She shared her joy, stating, "I made a vow for three days. I took a holy dip yesterday, today I will do it again, and tomorrow as well." Murty also spoke about her family's rituals and the significance of offering tarpan in the name of her late grandparents. She praised CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership, saying, "The work done under Yogi Ji's leadership has been exceptional, and I wish them a long life." Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Kinnar Akhara Camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Sector 16, Doused.

Sudha Murty Praises Kumbh Mela Preparations Under CM Yogi Adityanath

