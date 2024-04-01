TasteAtlas, an online guide for food and travel experiences, recently shared its list of the '50 Best Lamb Dishes in the World'. Guess what? Two Indian dishes, Rogan Josh and Galouti Kebab, made it onto this prestigious list. Rogan Josh, a tender and delicious slow-cooked delight originating from Kashmir, claimed the 26th spot, while Lucknow's succulent and melt-in-your-mouth Galouti Kebab secured the 27th spot. One can explore the rich flavours of Kashmiri cuisine with Rogan Josh or indulge in the culinary excellence of Lucknow with Galouti Kebab! The number one spot went to Paidaka; traditional Greek lamb chops, cooked slowly over an open charcoal pit. Turkish delights were next on the list, with Cağ kebabı, Doner kebab, and Adana kebap securing the second, third, and fourth places, respectively. Best Sandwiches in the World 2024: Mumbai’s Vada Pav Clinches 19th Spot Among the World’s Best Sandwiches (View Post).

View the Complete List of 50 Best Lamb Dishes in the World Here

