A 65-year-old man from Muzaffarnagar has captured hearts nationwide, earning the title of "modern-day Shravan Kumar" for his unwavering devotion to his 92-year-old mother. Determined to fulfil her lifelong wish, he embarked on a heartfelt journey, pulling a bullock cart with his frail mother to take a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The elderly woman, whose health is frail, expressed her desire to witness and bathe at the holy Kumbh Mela. To make her dream a reality, her son, who is also a heart patient, started the journey from Muzaffarnagar, walking alongside a cart carrying his mother. When and Where Is Next Kumbh Mela After 2025 Mahakumbh? How Is the Location Decided? Know Dates, Pilgrimage Sites and Other Important Details For the Sacred Festival.

Man from Bulandshahr Pulls Cart with 92-Year-Old Mother to Fulfill Her Wish

Watch: In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, A man is walking with a cart, taking his 92-year-old mother to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. They started their journey from Muzaffarnagar, fulfilling her wish to bathe at the Kumbh pic.twitter.com/2IstKkqMXY — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

The unwavering faith in Sanatan Dharma transcends age, health, and obstacles. In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, a true testament to this devotion unfolds—a man walks tirelessly, pulling a cart with his 92-year-old mother, fulfilling her heartfelt desire to bathe at the #MahaKumbh in… pic.twitter.com/1IVewsVfXn — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) January 28, 2025

Son Like Shravan Kumar

#WATCH | A man pushes a cart carrying his 92-year-old mother on their journey to #MahaKumbh2025 in Prayagraj. Muzaffarnagar-Prayagraj (~800KM) In this era, a son like Shravan Kumar is truly remarkable.. Blessed is the mother. pic.twitter.com/7Q4a65CKP4 — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) January 29, 2025

