A 65-year-old man from Muzaffarnagar has captured hearts nationwide, earning the title of "modern-day Shravan Kumar" for his unwavering devotion to his 92-year-old mother. Determined to fulfil her lifelong wish, he embarked on a heartfelt journey, pulling a bullock cart with his frail mother to take a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The elderly woman, whose health is frail, expressed her desire to witness and bathe at the holy Kumbh Mela. To make her dream a reality, her son, who is also a heart patient, started the journey from Muzaffarnagar, walking alongside a cart carrying his mother. When and Where Is Next Kumbh Mela After 2025 Mahakumbh? How Is the Location Decided? Know Dates, Pilgrimage Sites and Other Important Details For the Sacred Festival. 

Man from Bulandshahr Pulls Cart with 92-Year-Old Mother to Fulfill Her Wish

Son Like Shravan Kumar 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)