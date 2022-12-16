Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh from Iran sets the Guinness World Record for the World's Shortest Man Living. Afshin measures 65.24 cm, i.e., 2 feet and 1.6 inches in height, which is almost 7 centimetres shorter than the previous record holder. He is the fourth shortest man ever verified by GWR. According to reports, Ghaderzadeh deals with a lot of struggle to use mobile phones as they are too heavy in weight for him to hold. Also, due to his physical weakness, he cannot attend school. World's Tallest Man Living, Sultan Kosen, Celebrates His 40th Birthday; See Pictures & Video of The BIG B'Day Boy.

World's Shortest Man!

