Afghanistan Cricket Board took to their official social media handles to reveal the jersey the Afghanistan National Cricket Team will be wearing for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, to be held in Pakistan. The beautiful blue coloured jersey with red stripes near the sleeves has been designed by drawing inspiration from the cultural heritage of the country's historic monument Jam Minaret, located in the historic city of Firuzkuh. The design also 'blends the elegance of Naskh calligraphy'. Afghanistan will first wear this jersey in a competitive game against South Africa on February 21, when they start their Champions Trophy campaign. Afghanistan Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced: Ibrahim Zadran Returns, Sediqullah Atal Included, Mujeeb ur Rahman Misses Out; Hashmatullah Shahidi to Captain Side

Afghanistan Cricket Team's Jersey For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

