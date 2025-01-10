Veteran opener David Warner hit himself on his head after his bat got broken while attempting to play a shot during the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunders Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Thursday. The incident happened during the first ball of the fourth over during the Sydney Thunder innings. Hobart Hurricanes speedster Riley Meredith bowled a full delivery to Thunder opener David Warner. The left-handed batter mistimed his shot towards the mid-off region. However, Warner's bat got broken, and the momentum of the bat swing hit him back on his head. Thankfully, there was no injury after the incident. David Warner Registers For PSL 2025 Draft; Star Australian Cricketer to be Available For Pakistan Super League Following IPL Snub.

David Warner Accidently Hits Himself on His Head

David Warner's bat broke and he's hit himself in the head with it 🤣#BBL14 pic.twitter.com/6g4lp47CSu — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2025

