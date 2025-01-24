Fans heaped praise on 'Lord' Shardul Thakur after the all-rounder scored an impressive century, on Day 2 of the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match in BKC on January 24. The right-hander took charge of the innings when Mumbai had lost seven wickets with a little over 100 runs on the board, playing some delightful shots on both sides of the ground. Shardul Thakur got to his century off 105 deliveries, hitting a total of 15 fours in the process and he along with Tanush Kotian bailed the team out of a precarious position with a partnership in excess of 150 runs. Shardul Thakur had scored a gritty 51 in Mumbai's first innings total of 120. Shardul Thakur Scores Impressive Century During Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match (Watch Video).

'Lord for a Reason'

Lord Shardul is making a statement. 50 in the first innings, bowling 15+ overs and than coming again to bat and scoring a century. Incredible! Lord for a reason!@imShard #RanjiTrophy #ranjitrophy2025 #ranji @cricbuzz #HaveYourSay @mufaddal_vohra — Murtaza (@mqbharmal) January 24, 2025

'Lord at the Rescue'

Lord Shardul Thakur. Lord at the rescue!! #RanjiTrophy #100 — Nisarg Naik (@Nisargg_14) January 24, 2025

Wow!

'Remember the Name'

He does it once Again. Remember the name Lord Shardul Thakur 🔥🔥 https://t.co/egBSOQQpUA — Gaurav (@Gauravsangwan45) January 24, 2025

'One-Man Army'

Lord Shardul Thakur scored a century, saving his team from humiliation against JK, truly a one-man army! 💪🤍💯 — Jay (@slowandlow02) January 24, 2025

Making an Impact!

Lord Shardul Thakur 💥💥 - 100 for Lord - Team under pressure - 50 in first innings & 100 in second innings. - Top order collapsed. https://t.co/JKTaN8TPVH — Mr.J 🇮🇳 (@Jaswanthjj27) January 24, 2025

