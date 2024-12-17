The India National Cricket Team have put themselves in a position where they will now be able to end the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 in a draw. After India's batting lineup collapsed on day 3, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja played important innings as they smashed a half-century each. After they got out, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep helped the Men in Blue to avoid the follow-on against Australia. Akash Deep gave a proper beating to Australia captain Pat Cummins after smashing him for a four and a six even when India were nine wickets down. With the last day remaining, this IND vs AUS 3rd Test will most likely end up in a draw. India are still trailing by 193 runs at they end of day 4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Cheteshwar Pujara Highlights Rohit Sharma’s Struggles Against Australia, Says ‘Change in Batting Position Affected His Rhythm’.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Scorecard After Day 4

Stumps on Day 4 in Brisbane! A fighting day with the bat 👏👏#TeamIndia move to 252/9, trail by 193 runs A gripping Day 5 of Test cricket awaits tomorrow Scorecard - https://t.co/dcdiT9NAoa#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QxCJkN3RR8 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2024

