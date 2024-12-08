South Africa wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne displayed stunning glove work to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj's delivery during the SA vs SL 2nd Test 2024 in Gqeberha on Sunday. During the 34th over of Sri Lanka's second innings, Keshav Maharaj bowled a tossed-up delivery outside off-stump to Mendis. The ball hit the footholes and spun back sharply with the bounce. Kamindu tried to defend but got a thick edge onto the pad, and the ball lobbed up. The ball was dropping down, but Verreynne showcased his reflexes to take a one-handed catch. Mendis was dismissed for 35 runs, including five boundaries. The host has set a huge target of 348 runs for the visitors. Prabath Jayasuriya Becomes Joint-Fastest Asian Bowler To Pick 10 Five-Wicket Hauls, Achieves Feat During SA vs SL 2nd Test 2024.

Great Glove Work by Kyle Verreynne

