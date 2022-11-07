That's the game of cricket. An unending series of unexpected events and outcomes. Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam the sport a 'funny game' after his team booked the semi-final berth in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their last super 12 game. Pakistan also heavily benefitted from Netherlands' shocking 13-run victory over South Africa. Post these results, Pakistan in semi-finals funny memes and hilarious reactions took over the social media platform, and the hype is completely understandable. After all, this was the side that was ruled out of the competition for the most part of it. Pakistan will next play New Zealand in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, arch-rivals India will take on England in the other semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. And now let's look at some of the most hilarious reactions to the Pakistan cricket team qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semis!

Ouch, That Hurts

Australia with 7 points watching Pakistan qualify into semis with 6 points pic.twitter.com/GyzkhrUpAN — A (@AppeFizzz) November 6, 2022

Hope You Maintain This Happiness

Yeh hoti hai entry pic.twitter.com/AgqMUqvDDy — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 6, 2022

HAHAHHAAHA

Pakistan into Semis be like pic.twitter.com/ZCJyqOCKBV — Amina Zubair (@amnakhani123) November 6, 2022

ROFLing!!!!

This is a hilarious one on how Pakistan entered the semis of the #T20WorldCup! 😀😛😂 #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/jN0w60CBm5 — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) November 7, 2022

Magnificent Effort

Excellent performance by Pakistan to qualify for the Semis pic.twitter.com/B2TqCCrRR9 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 6, 2022

Sit Down, It Will Take Some Time

me explaining to my kids how Pakistan team got into the semis in WC 2022 pic.twitter.com/scovLPxz5x — Ahmed. (@ahmixdd) November 6, 2022

HAHHAHHAAHA Love It

Semi finalist for T20 World Cup. India vs England in semi final New Zealand vs Pakistan in semis Then who will be in finals..?🤔 India vs Pakistan or IND vs NZ ..?🤔#T20WorldCup #INDvENG#INDvsENG #PAKvsNZ #NZvsPAK #T20worldcup22 #Semifinal #Final pic.twitter.com/Pk12QO6an3 — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@kingashu_786) November 7, 2022

