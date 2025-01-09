The Rajasthan Cricket Team is all set to take on the Tamil Nadu Cricket Team in the next Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 pre-quarterfinal match. Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 match is set to take place at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, January 9 at a scheduled start time of 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 has the official broadcasting rights for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 and fans can watch the live telecast of the Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu match on Sports18 Khel TV Channel. Fans in India can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 matches. MS Dhoni, Daughter Ziva Have Adorable Moment With Pet Dog, CSK Shares 'Therapawtic' Video.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 Live Streaming Details

Hi! You can enjoy streaming all the knockout matches of the IDFC FIRST Bank Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 on JioCinema, starting from 9th January 2025. Stay tuned to our social media handles for the latest updates on match schedules. — JioCinema Care (@JioCinema_Care) January 8, 2025

